A Europa League title couldn't save Ange Postecoglou's job.

Fabrizio Romano reports Tottenham Hotspur fired their manager on Friday after the team's worst-ever Premier League finish.

Spurs ended the season in 17th, only one spot clear of the drop zone.

Still, the team will play Champions League football next season by virtue of the 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League Final last month. The victory was Spurs' first trophy since 2008 and first European honour since 1984.

Born in Greece and raised in Melbourne, Postecoglou had been in charge of the club for two seasons. He finishes his Spurs tenure with a record of 47-15-39 (.465).

Prior to joining Spurs, Postecoglou had previously managed at Celtic and served as Australia manager from 2013 to 2018.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is expected to be among those contacted by Spurs about the vacancy