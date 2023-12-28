Is Hugo Lloris about to go Hollywood?

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and former captain is in talks with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC about a free transfer in January, reports BBC Sport's Alex Howell.

Lloris, 38, has not appeared for Spurs since last April with his tenure at the club he joined in 2012 from Lyon effectively over.

A native of Nice, Lloris's 447 appearances for the club across all competitions are eighth-most in Spurs history and the most in the Premier League era. His 127 clean sheets are joint-12th-most all-time in Premier League history.

Internationally, Lloris was capped 145 times by France, making him Les Bleues' most-capped player. He was a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad.