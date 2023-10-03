The video assistant referees involved in Sunday's controversial 2-1 victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Liverpool will not work any of this weekend's Premier League games, BBC Sport reports.

Darren England and his assistant, Dan Cook, have both been sidelined after failing to intervene when a goal by Reds winger Luis Diaz was wrongly ruled offside. At the time, the match was 0-0 with Liverpool having just been reduced to 10 men after Curtis Jones was sent off with a straight red card. They were later reduced to nine men when Diogo Jota picked up a pair of bookings in quick succession late in the second half.

Almost immediately after the game, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the governing body for football referees, released a statement admitting there was "significant human error" that resulted in the mistake.

Liverpool released a statement of their own later on Sunday.

"We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR," the statement read. "It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention. That such failings have already been categorized as 'significant human error' is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency. This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again. In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."

On Monday, Liverpool asked for the audio of the conversation between the on-field referee, Simon Hooper, and the VAR room. Both Hooper and fourth official, Michael Oliver, will work matches on the weekend.