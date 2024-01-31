LONDON (AP) — Darts was the focus almost as much as the soccer when Tottenham scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Neal Maupay's 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the usual goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the center circle and didn't look too happy.

“I just said to him he probably hasn’t scored enough goals of his own over the last few years to have his own celebration so he probably had to copy mine," Maddison said, laughing.

It clearly fired up Tottenham's players, who did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back in the 67th after benefitting from Udogie's misguided back-pass, but Tottenham held on after late pressure from Brentford.

“They are a good team and we got riled up," Johnson said. "In the second half, we were able to focus.”

Tottenham moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings, courtesy of goals scored.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer