Tottenham Hotspur finally have their man.

The club is set to name Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as its new boss, according to multiple reports.

Ange Postecoglou will become new Tottenham head coach. The agreement on two year deal plus option for further season has been reached.



Green light on final clauses, time to seal compensation documents with Celtic.

Fabrizio Romano reports the deal will be for two years with an option for a third.

A 57-year-old Greek-born Australian, Postecoglou just led the Bhoys to a domestic treble, wrapping up the club's third trophy of the season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Inverness.

Postecoglou will succeed Antonio Conte as Spurs' permanent manager. Upon the firing of Conte in March, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason saw out the season in interim roles.

Spurs finished eighth in the table and will not play in Europe next season.

Prior to joining Celtic, Postecoglou also spent time as manager of the Socceroos from 2013 to 2017 and coached in both Australia's A-League and Japan's J1 League.