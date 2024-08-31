Uhre and Baribo each score a first-half goal, Union beat Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored a goal — his first since June — in the opening minutes and assisted on another, Tai Baribo also scored a goal and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 Saturday night.

New York (10-5-12) had its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped. The Red Bulls lost for the first time since a 1-0 road defeat at the hand of the the New England Revolution on June 8.

The Red Bulls went into the game having conceded just 12 first-half goals this season — third fewest in MLS — but quickly found themselves at a 2-0 deficit. Uhre, on the counter-attack, cut back to evade a defender and then slipped a shot from just outside the penalty area inside the near post to give the Union a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Then, in the 14th, Uhre completed a series of quick passes by Philadelphia with a short ball to Baribo, who finished from the penalty arc to make it 2-0.

Andre Blake had four saves and has four shutouts this season for Philadelphia (7-11-9).

Carlos Coronel stopped four shots for New York.

The Red Bulls had 61% possession and outshot Philadelphia 21-11.

