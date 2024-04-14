ATLANTA (AP) — Mikael Uhre and defender Kai Wagner scored the final two goals of the second half and the Philadelphia Union pulled out a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday to remain the lone unbeaten team.

Neither team scored until Daniel Ríos netted the first goal of his career to give Atlanta United (3-2-2) the lead in the 55th minute. Ríos, a 29-year-old rookie forward making his first start and second appearance, used Thiago Almada's first assist of the season to score.

Caleb Wiley, a 19-year-old defender in his third season with Atlanta United, stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 62nd minute when he took a pass from Edwin Mosquera and drilled a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was Wiley's first goal this season and the sixth of his career.

Philadelphia (4-0-3) bounced back to even the score over a four-minute span.

Uhre scored for a third time this season — with an assist from Quinn Sullivan in the 73rd minute — to get the Union on the scoreboard. Wagner followed with the equalizer in the 77th, using defender Nathan Harriel's third career assist to score his first goal of the season and the sixth of his career.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was injured in the 45th minute and replaced by Oliver Semmle. Blake had two saves before his exit. Semmle saved two shots.

Brad Guzan finished with one save in each half for Atlanta United.

José Martínez and Dániel Gazdag both were issued yellow cards in the 35th minute for the Union. Julián Carranza and Atlanta United's Thiago Almada received yellow cards earlier in the half.

Atlanta United was aiming for its 100th all-time victory. The club is 3-0-1 at home this season. The series is tied 5-5-6.

Atlanta United will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Union return to action on April 27 when they host Real Salt Lake.

