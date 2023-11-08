Union Berlin ends 12-match losing streak with draw at Napoli in Champions League

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Union Berlin’s incredible losing streak ended in an unlikely place as it rescued a 1-1 draw at Serie A champion Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Matteo Politano gave Napoli the lead in the 39th minute but David Datro Fofana, who is on loan from Chelsea, leveled seven minutes after the break with his first goal in almost a year to prevent Union from falling to a 13th straight loss in all competitions.

Napoli remained second in Group C, two points behind Real Madrid, which played Braga later.

Braga was four points behind Napoli and two ahead of Union after the German team recorded its first point in this season’s Champions League.

Napoli was still without standout forward Victor Osimhen but had won three of its four matches since he got injured.

Napoli scored six minutes from halftime in somewhat fortunate circumstances as Mário Rui's cross took a deflection off a Union player and hit Politano’s face to ricochet in from close range.

Union almost leveled with the last kick of the half, seven minutes into stoppage time, but Josip Juranović’s free kick hit the base of the left post.

The German team didn’t have to wait long for the equalizer as Napoli was caught out on the counterattack early in the second half.

Fofana raced forward onto a long ball and then squared it to Sheraldo Becker. His attempt was superbly parried by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, but Fofana tucked away the rebound.

It was his first club goal since scoring for Molde on Nov. 13 last year.

