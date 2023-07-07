Captain America is set for Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reports United States winger Christian Pulisic will complete a move from Chelsea to Milan.

Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place between clubs as Chelsea accepted conditions of final bid. 🔴⚫️🇺🇸 #ACMilan



Personal terms agreed weeks ago as the player only wanted Milan — pushing for this new chapter.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

The deal is pending a medical and believed to be in the neighbourhood of €20 million.

Pulisic, 24, will become the second Blues player to join the Rossoneri this summer with England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek completing his move earlier in the week.

A native of Hershey, PA, Pulisic joined Chelsea in 2019 in a transfer worth £58 million from Borussia Dortmund, a record transfer for an American player.

In four seasons at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has made 98 league appearances and scored 20 goals.

In his time at Chelsea, Pulisic won the 2021 Champions League.

Internationally, Pulisic has been capped 60 times by the USMNT team and helped the team claim the CONCACAF Nations League title last month.

Pulisic will become the latest in a long exodus of players from Chelsea this summer, joining Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount (Manchester United), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico), N'Golo Kanté (Ittihad), Benjamin Mendy (Al-Ahli) and Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal).