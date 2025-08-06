Darwin Nunez's time at Anfield is over.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Uruguay forward is set to depart Liverpool for Saudi side Al Hilal in a move worth just over £46 million.

The 26-year-old Nunez is the second attacking player to leave the Premier League champions in recent days with Colombia winger Luis Diaz joining Bayern Munich late last month.

A native of Artigas, Nunez signed for Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica in a deal worth as much as £85 million. In three seasons with the club, Nunez scored 25 league goals in 95 appearances.

Internationally, Nunez has 13 goals and 35 caps and was a part of the Uruguay squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It's already been an exceptionally busy summer in the transfer market for Arne Slot's side. Along with Nunez and Diaz, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold left the club for Real Madrid, centre-back Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen and goalkeeper Caoimhin Keller departed for Brentford.

Coming into the club are midfielder Florian Wirtz and right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen, with the former arriving in a record transfer, forward Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt and left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Signed last summer from Valencia and immediately loaned back to the Spanish side, goalkeeper Giorgi Marmardashvili also arrives. A record transfer for Newcastle's Sweden striker Alexander Isak could also still be in the cards.

Liverpool has a date at Wembley on Sunday when they take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. They open their title defence on Aug. 15 with a visit from the Cherries.