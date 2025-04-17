Van Dijk joins Salah in signing two-year contract extension at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Virgil van Dijk has joined Mohamed Salah in signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Van Dijk's deal was to expire at the end of the season but the Netherlands center back has penned a new, two-year contract.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website on Thursday. “There are so many emotions, obviously, that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

A two-year extension for Salah, Liverpool's star forward, was announced last week.

The 33-year-old Van Dijk has proven to be as important a figure for Liverpool as Salah since joining from Southampton at the start of 2018 for $100 million, a world-record fee for a defender.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool," Van Dijk added. "There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family.”

That does not appear to be the case for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the third player whose deal expires in the summer. Real Madrid is seemingly increasingly confident of concluding its long pursuit through a free transfer signing at the end of the season.

In his 7 1/2 years at Anfield, Van Dijk has won a Premier League title — it's about to become two with Liverpool close to clinching a record-tying 20th English top-flight championship — as well as the Champions League, the FA Cup, two English League Cups and the Club World Cup.

“It always felt right," he said. "I said it from the first day on that it felt right and I think it showed in the years we have spent together up until now. And obviously more years to come.

“It is the place for me to be, to spend my best years, be successful with the club as we have been over the years and hopefully the future as well."

