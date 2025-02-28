Vancouver FC has sold 20-year-old midfielder James Cameron to the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer.

It's the Canadian Premier League side's second major off-season transfer following the Jan. 31 sale of then 16-year-old midfielder Grady McDonnell to Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League last month.

That sale involved a Vancouver club-record fee of 350,000 euros ($525,810), according to a source granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Cameron, who turned 20 on Jan. 24, is Vancouver's all-time leader in appearances by an under-21 player.

He will join Colorado Rapids 2 of MLS Next Pro to start.

"James is an exciting addition to our player pool," Brian Crookham, Colorado's director of player personnel, said in a statement. “In his nearly 40 professional appearances, he has proven to be a competitor that has the profile of a right back that can be a future contributor to our first team.

"His concentration and durability in individual defending situations combined with his willingness to take responsibility on the ball create a solid foundation for a developing player in our system.”

Cameron's life changed on Christmas 2022 when his father gifted him a ticket to a Vancouver FC open tryout. At the time, Cameron was playing for Unity FC in League1 B.C. with an eye on attending UBC.

Cameron went on to earn first a developmental contract and then, in July 2023, a first pro deal with the CPL expansion club under the league's exceptional young talent rule.

He made 37 appearances with one goal in all competitions for Vancouver.

In 2023, Cameron was a finalist for the league's Best Canadian U-21 Player Award, which went to Valour FC’s Matteo de Brienne. Cameron missed the awards night because he was in England training with Luton Town and Burnley.

Cameron, who has an English passport through his mother's bloodlines and hopes to eventually play club football there, also earned a call-up from the Canadian under-20 team in February 2024, taking part in both at the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers and CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025