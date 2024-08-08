VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Colombian youth international wingback Edier Ocampo in a transfer from Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

The acquisition of Ocampo, who has made 25 appearances for Colombia’s under-19, U-20, and U-23 teams, was announced Thursday on the final day of the secondary transfer window in Canada. The transfer fee was reportedly US$1.75 million.

The 20-year-old has signed a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028, and will occupy an international and under-22 Initiative roster slot.

"We identified Edier last fall as a young, high-potential player who would suit our style of play,” Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He is a fast, explosive wingback, aggressive on both sides of the ball, and is very direct in how he plays.

"We have started the visa process and hope to have him available as soon as possible. He has never played club football outside of Colombia so we will need time to adapt but we are all very excited to welcome Edier to Vancouver."

A native of San Andres de Tumaco, the five-foot-nine 150-pound Ocampo spent the past two seasons with Atletico Nacional.

Ocampo came through Nacional’s academy, making his first-team debut in April 2023. He went on to start 45 of his 58 appearances, with three goals and five assists across all competitions. He won the 2023 Copa Colombia and the 2023 Colombian Superliga during his time with the club.

"I’m very excited to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC and I can’t wait to arrive in Vancouver and meet my new teammates and coaches," Ocampo said in a statement. “Hopefully, with the help of God, we can reach the objectives we want. I can’t wait to feel the support of our fans and fight for them so we can win trophies, which is what we all want.”

Before joining Nacional’s first team from the academy, Ocampo spent a year on loan with Colombian second-division side Fortaleza CEIF, where he made 17 appearances. He represented Colombia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Whitecaps' next game is Aug. 24 against visiting Los Angeles FC. Vancouver (11-8-5) exited the Leagues Cup on Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to Mexico's Pumas in round-of-32 play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024