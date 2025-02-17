VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired forward Daniel Ríos on loan from Mexico's Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara, the team announced Monday.

The loan runs through 2025 with the option to purchase.

Ríos will officially join the club’s Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

The Mexican forward spent last season on loan with Eastern Conference side Atlanta United FC, where he tallied the second-most goal contributions on the team with 10 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Ríos, who turns 30 on Saturday, is currently in his second stint with Chivas. He was reacquired by the LIGA MX squad via transfer from MLS side Charlotte FC in 2023 and had one goal and one assist in 19 appearances (six starts) across all competitions.

Ríos spent the 2022 campaign with Charlotte in their inaugural MLS season, scoring nine goals and two assists in 30 appearances (17 starts) across all competitions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.