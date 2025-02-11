The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired forward Emmanuel Sabbi from Le Havre of France's Ligue 1 via transfer, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sabbi, 27, agreed to a contract through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028. The native of Schio, Italy immigrated to the United States as a child and grew up in Columbus.

He has played his entire professional career in Europe, making stops in Denmark with Hobro IK (2017-20) and Odense Boldklub (2020-23) before joining Le Havre for the past two seasons.

" Emmanuel is an experienced attacking player who has played in one of the best leagues in the world,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

"He’ll add another dimension to our attack, and he is capable of playing on either wing or up top. We’re excited to welcome Emmanuel to our club.”

Sabbi participated in 49 games with Le Havre over the last two seasons, making 25 starts, where he scored five goals with one assist.

Sabbi has also made one international appearance for the United States, coming off the bench in a friendly against Colombia in January of 2023. He represented the United States at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 levels.

"This opportunity with Whitecaps FC is an exciting new chapter in my journey, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I know that God's plan for me is bigger than my own choices, and I'm trusting in the process every step of the way," said Sabbi.

"I'm beyond excited to give my all for this team, the amazing fans, and the incredible city of Vancouver. I can't wait to be part of it, both on and off the field."

The Whitecaps open their 2025 MLS schedule against the Portland Timbers on February 23.