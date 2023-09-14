The Vancouver Whitecaps officially announced the signing of Canada winger David "Junior" Hoilett on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Brampton, Ont. native becomes the third CanMNT's team player to join the team in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of defenders Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea.

“I’m super excited to be here in Vancouver, where I shared many great memories at BC Place in front of amazing fans,” Hoilett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to make new memories and help this team achieve our goals for the remainder of the year.”

A product of the Blackburn Rovers academy, Hoilett has spent 14 of his 16 pro seasons in England. Most recently, Hoilett finished up a two-year stint at Reading. He appeared in 34 league games for the Royals last season, scoring once.

Prior to his time at Reading, Hoilett spent time at Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers. Hoilett has appeared in 161 Premier League games over his career, scoring 17 goals.

“Junior brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our group,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “He has played a key role with Canada’s men’s national team over the years, having most recently helped Canada finish at the top of Concacaf qualifying for the World Cup and was the captain at the Gold Cup. We are very pleased to welcome Junior and his family to the club.”

Internationally, Hoilett has been capped 59 times by the CanMNT since his senior debut in 2015 and was a member of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With eight games remaining in the season, the Whitecaps currently sit sixth in the Western Conference on 38 points, five points clear of Austin FC in 10th. The team is looking to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years and just the third time in seven seasons.

The Whitecaps visit Toronto FC on Saturday night at BMO Field.