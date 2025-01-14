The Vancouver Whitecaps announced that Jesper Sorenson will be the club's next head coach, making the news official in a release on Tuesday.

Sorenson most recently served as head coach of Brondby IF of the Danish Superliga, where he held a 37-19-17 record and a 1.75 points-per-game average over two years with the club.

“Jesper is known for his competitiveness, adaptability, and leadership, qualities that have proven to bring the best out of both his players and staff,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster in a news release.

“Throughout his career, he has delivered immediate success with his teams, whether that was securing promotion or competing for titles. His ability to improve individual players while also implementing a flexible, high-performing tactical system will be key to our continued growth. Jesper is the right leader to take us to the next level.”

Sorenson, 51, also served as head coach of Denmark's U-21 squad in 2021 and 2022. He helped Denmark reach the qualification playoffs for the 2023 UEFA European U-21 Championship.

More to come.