VANCOUVER - Jayden Nelson scored a pretty goal in the 20th minute and centre back Tristan Blackmon sealed the victory in the 70th as the Vancouver Whitecaps continued their unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer play Saturday night.

Vancouver is undefeated in 10 games (6-0-4) across all competitions.

Salt Lake’s Diego Luna scored on a late penalty kick in the sixth minute of extra time.

Nelson’s goal came on a dazzling individual effort. The speedy winger took a pass from midfielder Ralph Priso and sprinted down field. He weaved between two Salt Lake defenders then tucked a right-footed shot just inside the corner of the net for his second goal of the season.

The crowd of 19,762 at BC Place Stadium roared their approval.

Nelson had another golden chance about nine minutes later. He was alone in front of the net when a pass bounced in front of him, but he missed connecting the ball with his foot.

Blackmon made no mistake on his goal, taking a pass from midfielder Sebastain Berhalter and blowing a shot past Salt Lake goalkeeper Rafel Cabral. Berhalter has three goals and three assists in his last four games.

That goal came just minutes after Daniel Rios was stopped on a penalty kick with Cabral making a great one-handed stop.

The Salt Lake side was awarded the penalty kick after Berhalter was called for stepping on winger Justen Glad’s heel.

Vancouver continues to lead all MLS teams with an 8-1-2 record for 26 points.

The Whitecaps played the game without striker Brian White, who was named MSL player of the month after scoring eight goals in seven appearances in April. He didn’t dress due to hamstring tightness.

Real Salt Lake (4-7-0) dropped to 11th in the Western Conference.

Vancouver got lucky in the 42nd minute when Real Salt Lake missed on a glorious chance. Midfielder Zavier Gozo took the ball to the side of the Whitecaps net then passed across the front of the goal. Left winger Alexandros Katranis had an open net but sent his header wide, bringing a sigh of relief from the crowd.

Real Salt Lake looked to have earned a penalty kick in the 59th minute when Vancouver’s Andres Cubas was called after Gozo sprawled to the ground in the box. With the crowd booing the call an instant replay showed Cubas didn’t touch Gozo.

The Whitecaps had the fans on their feet in the 15th minute. Midfielder Jean-Claude Ngando fed a pass to Nelson who had nothing but green grass between him and the goal. Nelson elected to pass to Edier Ocampo breaking in on the other wing but Cabral made a sliding block on the ball.

It’s been a busy 10 days for the Whitecaps. Vancouver defeated Inter Miami CF 5-1 over two games to advance to the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup plus beat Minnesota United FC 3-1 in a MLS road game.

FOOT NOTES

Before Saturday's match there was a minute of silence for those killed and injured last weekend when a man drove a vehicle through a Filipino heritage festival crowd in Vancouver. … The Whitecaps play three of their next five MLS matches at home. … The Whitecaps face LIGA MX side Cruz Azul on June 1 in the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. … Vancouver is unbeaten on the road in MLS play this season (3-0-2). … Real Salt Lake played without midfielder Matthew Bell (hamstring), goalkeeper Zac MacMath (back), and defenders Javain Brown (knee), Kobi Henry (hamstring) and Bode Hidalgo (suspended due to yellow card accumulation).

UP NEXT

Salt Lake: Visits FC Dallas on Saturday, May 10.

Vancouver: Hosts Los Angeles FC on Sunday, May 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.