VANCOUVER - Being back on the pitch doing some light training is a step forward for Ryan Gauld, but the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder isn’t rushing his return to playing.

The 29-year-old from Aberdeen, Scotland, has been sidelined since March 8 with a knee capsule sprain. He was greeted with cheers from some of his teammates when he stepped on the field for a practice this week.

“It’s nice to have the boots back on, be outside,” said Gauld.

“I still got a long ways to go, but it’s a step forward.”

Gauld was hurt in a March 8 game against CF Montreal. His recovery has been slower than expected and he doesn’t want to hurry his return.

“I’ve got in my head how I hope things go, what it looks like, but there’s no point getting too stressed on it,” said the Whitecaps captain who had a career-high 17 goals and led the team with 16 assists in 37 starts and 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

“I’ve got a timeline in my head but I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I’ve got to make sure I come back at 100 per cent and don’t suffer any more setbacks.”

Two players who will be in the lineup Saturday when the Whitecaps visit the Colorado Rapids in a Major League Soccer match are midfielder Sebastain Berhalter and forward Brian White. The two MLS all-stars had been playing with the United States at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“It’s great just seeing the guys again and being back in this environment,” said Berhalter. “I realized how much I love playing with these guys.”

The Whitecaps (11-4-5) and Rapids (7-10-5) are both looking to shake themselves out of a losing skid.

The Whitecaps head into the weekend second in the MLS Western Conference with 38 points but are 2-3-1 in their last five league games. Vancouver needed a goal in the 90th minute Wednesday night to beat Winnipeg-based Canadian Premier League side Valour 2-1 to win their Telus Canadian Championship quarterfinal.

Colorado sits 10th in the West, tied with two other teams with 26 points. The Rapids are 1-5-1 in the last seven games and have been held scoreless four times in that stretch.

Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorensen said playing at altitude and expected heat will be a challenge for his team.

“The conditions will be a little different than we are used to,” he said. “Colorado is a good team, they have some good players that can change the game on their own.

“We have to be ready for whatever faces us.”

The Whitecaps play their next three games on the road.

After Saturday they travel to Houston on Wednesday, then San Diego July 19.

“It’s a tough stretch of away games against good teams,” said White. “Everyone is going to be locked in, switched on. Hopefully you can come away with as many points as possible.”

Sorensen said having Berhalter and White back in the lineup will make a difference for team chemistry.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating because we haven’t had them the entire time,” he said.

As for when Gauld might return, Sorensen urged patience.

“It’s not important for me when he’s back, it’s important for me how he’s back,” he said. “It’s very important he has gained the strength he needs to play. It very important that he comes back strong.”

White said it was good to see his friend practising.

“It’s been difficult not being able to have him out here,” said White, who leads the Whitecaps with 15 goals in all competitions. “You miss a player like Ryan, his quality, the leadership, what he can bring to the team.”

---

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (11-4-5) at COLORADO RAPIDS (7-10-5)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. PDT

SHARING THE LOAD: With the winning goal in Wednesday’s Canadian Championship game against Valour, Bjorn Inge Utvik became the 19th Whitecap to score across all competitions this season.

LENDING A HAND: Defender Ranko Veselinovic became the 17th Whitecap to earn an assist this season on Wednesday.

OFF THE PITCH: Forward Jayden Nelson will miss the game after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time for kicking the ball into the stands in frustration during Vancouver’s 3-0 loss to the L.A. Galaxy July 4.

SICK BAY: Midfielder Ali Ahmed (sprained ankle) expected return to play in six to eight weeks. Midfielder Andrés Cubas (sprained ankle) expected to return in one to two weeks. Defender Giuseppe Bovalina (illness) day-to-day

LAST MEETING: The Whitecaps defeated the Rapids 2-0 at BC Place Stadium April 5.

GOALS AGAINST: The 22 goals Vancouver has allowed in MLS play is tied for second least in the league and best in the Western Conference. Philadelphia has allowed 21 goals while New York City has also given up 22.

NEED A STOP: The Whitecaps have been outscored 10-4 over their last three MLS losses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.