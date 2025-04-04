VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have entered talks with the City of Vancouver about building a new soccer stadium.

The Whitecaps ownership group issued a statement Friday saying the club and municipality are discussing the construction of a venue at the PNE fairgrounds on the city's eastern edge.

"The club’s ownership has always been clear on their goal of constructing a purpose-built stadium and the importance of a suitable venue to both fan experience and financial performance for any professional sports franchise," the statement said.

"We look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with the city and appreciate the city’s continued support for Vancouver’s thriving soccer community."

The City of Vancouver confirmed via email Friday night that "discussions at a high level" have taken place with the team.

The 'Caps currently play at B.C. Place, a 55,000-seat stadium owned by PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation. The club's lease is up for renewal this year.

PavCo issued a statement Friday saying it understands Whitecaps ownership is exploring "several options for their future."

"B.C. Place is proud to be the current home venue for the Vancouver Whitecaps and we value our partnership with them," the statement said.

"Everyone at B.C. Place and PavCo remains committed to working closely with the Whitecaps as they shape the future of the team and we will continue to explore the best ways to support the overall growth of soccer in British Columbia."

The Major League Soccer team is far from the only tenant at the stadium, which opened in 1983.

The B.C. Lions also call B.C. Place home, and the venue hosts a multitude of concerts, trade shows and other events each year.

In December, it was the venue for the final three dates of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The stadium previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015 and the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2010 Olympics.

Major construction is currently being done at B.C. Place to prepare the building for hosting games during the 2026 World Cup.

News about a potential new stadium comes after the Whitecaps ownership group — made up of Greg Kerfoot, Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett and former NBA star Steve Nash — announced in December that the club was up for sale.

A new owner has not been announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.