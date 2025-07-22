VANCOUVER - Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season after suffering a knee injury.

The 26-year-old centre back left the field after getting hurt in the 34th minute of Vancouver's 1-1 draw with San Diego FC on Saturday, and did not return to the game.

The club announced Tuesday that he has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury that will end his season.

The Whitecaps say Veselinovic and the club's medical staff will determine next steps "in the coming days."

The Serbian defender is in his sixth year with the 'Caps and has acted as captain for much of the campaign, filling in for midfielder Ryan Gauld who has been recovering from a knee injury since early March.

Veselinovic made his 200th appearance for Vancouver on Saturday, equalling Jordan Harvey for the second most in the MLS era.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says the injury is "genuinely heartbreaking."

"(Veselinovic) has not only been an extremely consistent and high performer on the field, but also a compassionate and supportive presence in the locker room," Schuster said in a statement.

"He’s been a true cornerstone for us this season, and it’s incredibly difficult to see his year cut short. The entire organization is behind him as he begins his recovery.”

The Whitecaps have experienced a series of long-term injuries this season, including Gauld, who has been out since March 8.

Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe saw his season cut short when he tore his Achilles tendon playing for the national team last month, and midfielder Ali Ahmed has been sidelined since spraining his ankle while playing for Canada.

Several of Vancouver's players have also missed league games while competing for their national squads.

The 'Caps (12-5-6) hope to get some bodies back into the lineup before they host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.