A World Cup winner is heading to BC Place.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports the Vancouver Whitecaps are finalizing the signing of former Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Thomas Muller.

The team has an agreement in principle over Muller's discovery rights with FC Cincinnati. Bogert notes the Whitecaps will send $400,000 in General Allocation Money to complete the deal.

The 35-year-old Muller would not be a Designated Player in 2025, but would become one in 2026.

A native of Weilheim i.OB, Muller is a product of the Bayern academy, first joining the club in 2000 as an 11-year-old. He made his senior debut for the team in 2008.

Muller would go on to make 503 Bundesliga appearances across 17 seasons, scoring 150 goals. With Bayern, Muller won 13 league titles, six DFB-Pokals and Champions League crowns in 2013 and 2020. He wrapped up his time with the team at this summer's Club World Cup.

Internationally, Muller was capped 131 times by Germany from 2010 to 2024, scoring 45 goals. He appeared at four World Cups and four Euros. After winning the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the 2010 World Cup, Muller was a member of the Germany team that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.