MONTREAL — An 80th-minute equalizer from Matia Coccaro helped CF Montreal secure a 1-1 Major League Soccer draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Brian White opened the scoring for Vancouver (9-7-4) in the first half, while Coccaro’s goal helped Montreal (5-9-7) remain unbeaten at home in their last six games.

The first chance came Vancouver’s way at the 20-minute mark when Fafa Picault found space in behind and sent a beautiful chip off the underside of the crossbar. The flanks would continue to be a problem area defensively for Montreal, leading to them conceding the opening goal from the left side.

After a lapse in concentration, a deflected cross from Ryan Gauld found an unmarked White at the first post, giving the visitors the lead.

Montreal began the second half with far more attacking intent, hitting the post just two minutes after the restart and generating multiple high-quality scoring chances, but still lacked the finishing touch.

With so many numbers committed forward, Montreal was susceptible to the counterattack as the Whitecaps almost doubled their lead if not for a desperation goal line save from defender Ferando Alvarez.

That wouldn’t stop Montreal from looking for an equalizer, but they would come up short after squandering another chance.

After being played through on goal, substitute Ruan Teixeira was alone with the keeper, but took one touch too many and sent the shot wide. He would make up for the miss in the 80th minute by delivering a perfect cross to Coccaro, who headed home his first goal since returning from injury, tying the game at 1-1.

UP NEXT

Whitecaps: Play Pacific FC in Canadian Championship match on Wednesday in Langford, B.C.; visit St. Louis City in MLS match next Saturday.

CF Montreal: Hosts Atlanta United FC next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.