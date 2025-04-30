NEW YORK - Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White has been named Major League Soccer's player of the month for April.

White scored five goals over his three MLS appearances in April for league-leading Vancouver.

His five goals were tied for the league lead with San Jose’s Josef Martínez and Nashville's Sam Surridge despite playing only 270 minutes.

The American international scored four times in Vancouver's 5-1 win over Austin on April 12, becoming the 18th player in MLS history to score four goals in a single match and the first Whitecaps player to reach 50 regular-season goals.

He also scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Colorado on April 5.

White also scored the game-winning goal in the Whitecaps' 2-0 first-leg semifinal victory against Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last Thursday in front of a crowd of 53,837 at BC Place.

The second leg was scheduled for Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Whitecaps posted a 3-0-1 record in April to end the month five points ahead of second-place Portland in the Western Conference standings.

White becomes the fourth Whitecap to be named MLS player of the month, joining Octavio Rivero (March 2015), David Ousted (June 2015), and Camilo Sanvezzo (July and October 2013).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.