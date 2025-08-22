VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps needed bodies after season-ending injuries left the club without two of its defensive stalwarts.

CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster got to work, signing four new players in less than a month.

Now the challenge shifts to those integrating players while preparing for a playoff run.

“It’s better that we get people in than not," Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorensen said of the task. "It's just about getting them in, getting them integrated to the group, into the team. And it takes some time. Everybody knows that.

"But on the other hand, we don't need to waste time. We need to get people in as fast as possible, and as long we keep working on the pitch, then they'll start getting into what we're doing and also feel comfortable with their teammates and how we play.”

Sorensen will look to get some of the recent additions into the lineup Saturday when the Whitecaps (13-6-7) host St. Louis City SC (5-15-6).

Newcomers Thomas Muller and Kenji Cabrera got their first taste of Major League Soccer on Sunday, coming off the bench as the 'Caps battled the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw.

Muller, a German soccer icon, made an instant impact, putting a ball into the back of the Houston net just minutes after getting onto the pitch. The goal was called back for offside.

The Whitecaps then announced the addition of centre backs Sebastian Schonlau and Joedrick Pupe on Thursday, filling the holes left by the injuries to Sam Adekugbe (Achilles) and Ranko Veselinovic (knee).

The club also announced Thursday it transferred Norwegian centre back Bjorn Inge Utvik to Sarpsborg 08 FF in his home country.

Schonlau comes to Vancouver from Hamburg SV in Germany and Pupe joins from Belgium's F.C.V. Dender.

Schonlau will be available for Saturday's game after training with his new teammates on Thursday, Sorensen said, but Pupe won't arrive in time to get into the lineup.

The coach added that Muller could get his first start for the 'Caps against St. Louis City.

Saturday's game is a prime opportunity for the Whitecaps, who sit third in the Western Conference and are still looking to climb the standings ahead of playoffs.

“I think we have another opportunity to get the full three points at home this weekend," said striker Brian White. "I think everyone's a bit frustrated how that last game ended, but that's how it goes sometimes. So it’s just about turning the page and doing anything we can to get three points on Saturday.”

Scoring against St. Louis has become a bit of a tradition for White — the American has seven goals in five career games against City.

He's also on a roll, with goals in his last three appearances and has scored 19 times across all competitions this year.

“I think I'm in a good way right now," White said. "It's always good to score in consecutive games. You want to build on that momentum, you want to help the (team) every game.

"So for me, it's just about doing what I can to help the team win and help the team be successful. And I've been fortunate enough to get a couple goals from some good team plays so far.”

The Whitecaps faced St. Louis back in April and settled for a 0-0 result.

City has since undergone an overhaul, firing coach Olof Mellberg in May and replacing him with interim David Ritchley.

“I think they’ve changed everything from the last game. A new coach, a new style," said Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda. "So it will be a really good game.”

St. Louis will be a different opponent this time out, Sorensen said, and the Whitecaps need to be ready.

“We have to be aware that it's a team coming in here, playing with a different approach than they did when we played them last time, in a little bit of a different formation," the coach said. "Obviously, we're focusing a lot on ourselves and how we would like to play, and how we would like to get the game on our terms, hopefully. So that's the main focus.”

ST. LOUIS CITY SC (5-15-6) AT VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (13-6-7)

HISTORY BOOKS: Vancouver has traditionally fared well against St. Louis, going 3-1-1 in all-time matchups. The 'Caps are undefeated in the last four contests between the two clubs.

HELLO AGAIN: Saturday could mark a return to Vancouver for Simon Becher. The Whitecaps drafted the American forward in 2022, but didn't pick up the option on his contract for the 2024 campaign and he went on to join St. Louis after a stint in Denmark.

ROAD WOES: Away games have been a struggle for St. Louis this season. The club's away record is 1-10-2, with just 10 goals across the span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.