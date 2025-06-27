VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps are planning to sign midfielder Pedro Vite to a long-term extension.

The deal has not yet been officially announced, but will stretch through the 2029 campaign.

Vite has 15 goals and 20 assists in 136 appearances with the 'Caps, including five goals and a team-leading six assists across all competitions this year.

The 23-year-old has also made eight appearances for Ecuador's men's national team and helped the squad qualify for the 2026 World Cup earlier this month.

Vite first joined the Whitecaps in October 2021 from Ecuadorian first division side Independiente Del Valle.

The Whitecaps (10-3-5) currently sit second in Major League Soccer's Western Conference and will return to play Sunday when they visit Los Angeles FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.