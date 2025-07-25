VANCOUVER - Another major injury is forcing the Vancouver Whitecaps to once again rotate their lineup as the club tries to climb back atop the standings.

The 'Caps (12-5-6) announced Tuesday that stalwart centre back Ranko Veselinovic will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“It's, of course, horrible for Ranko. I feel, we all feel, with him and for him, because getting an ACL rupture is very bad," said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorensen.

“Ranko is doing OK. But of course, we have to figure out what to do without him, because he's been also a key part of the season so far.”

The injury means Sorensen will field a different defensive corps when Vancouver hosts Sporting Kansas City (6-11-6) on Saturday.

The 'Caps head into the game sitting second in Major League Soccer's Western Conference standings, just one point behind San Diego FC — a club they battled to a 1-1 draw last week.

Lineup changes have become routine for Vancouver's first-year bench boss as the Whitecaps weather a string of long-term injuries.

Attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld has been sidelined with a knee injury since March 8. Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe saw his season cut short when he tore his Achilles tendon playing for the national team last month, and midfielder Ali Ahmed has been sidelined since spraining his ankle while playing for Canada.

Several of Vancouver's players have also missed league games while competing for their national squads.

A deep player pool has helped fill the holes, Sorensen said.

“We have players who know what to do when they step on the pitch," he said. "And I think that's the most important thing, that we work with them in the daily work, and give them the best options to do well when they play on the pitch by having teammates around them in a good structure who can help out.”

Four crucial pieces are expected to return to the 'Caps lineup for Saturday's game after representing the club at MLS all-star festivities in Austin this week.

Striker Brian White, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, defender Tristan Blackmon and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka all returned to training with their teammates on Thursday.

Getting back into the swing of team play can be a challenge, White said.

“I think it's a bit difficult. Obviously, you go from playing games a lot with guys you're familiar with to really not playing a whole lot, to come back, and then you find that rhythm again," he said. "I think it takes a little bit of time, but it's not like learning how to ride a bike again, you know? You try to pick up where you left off.”

The Whitecaps sent a league-high four players to the all-star game, and the players had an impact, with White scoring to lift the MLS all stars to a win over their Liga MX compatriots. Takaoka also hit the crossbar in a skills competition to secure an MLS win.

There's a high standard at an all-star event, Blackmon said, and the players all want to bring that mindset back to Vancouver — starting with a strong outing against SKC on Saturday.

"Obviously, you're playing with, arguably, the best in the league this year so far. So you try to come back and show that you have that quality," he said. "We had four guys there, that was incredible. But how can we all come back here and try to help as much as possible, keep that same level and increase it going into this final stretch?”

SPORTING KANSAS CITY (6-11-6) AT VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (12-5-6)

Saturday, B.C. Place

HISTORY BOOKS: Sporting holds a 12-8-5 edge in all-time matchups between the two clubs, but the 'Caps won both meetings last season by a 2-1 margin.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Whitecaps have played their last five league games on the road and will close out the regular-season campaign with seven of their next 11 matchups at B.C. Place. The team is 6-2-2 on home turf this year.

FULL SLATE: Saturday will mark Vancouver's 35th game this year across all competitions, including league play, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Canadian Championship. The MLS regular-season campaign consists of 34 matchups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.