VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps kept their season alive Sunday with a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in the second game of a first-round Major League Soccer playoff series.

Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld opened the scoring in the 10th minute, then provided a cross that led to an own goal from LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead four minutes later.

An own-goal from Eddie Segura sealed the score at 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Yohei Takaoka stopped three on-target shots for Vancouver and L.A.'s Hugo Lloris made one save.

The best-of-three series is now level at a match apiece after LAFC took the first game 2-1 last Sunday. The decisive third bout is set for Friday in L.A.

The winner of Friday's game will face Seattle in the Western Conference semifinals after the Sounders completed a two-game sweep of the Houston Dynamo earlier Sunday.

The 'Caps finished the regular season in eighth place and trounced the Portland Timbers 5-0 in a wild-card match to earn their spot in the first round against No. 1-seed LAFC.

A spell of solid passing plays put Vancouver in scoring position early on Sunday.

Gauld dished off to Brian White deep in the penalty area and the American striker sent it back moments later. Gauld put a shot up and in over Lloris to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

The Scottish midfielder has 17 goals across all competition this season, and leads the playoffs in scoring with five goals and one assist.

Gauld struck again in the 14th minute, slicing a ball into the box where it redirected in off the foot of LAFC's Hollingshead to give the 'Caps a 2-0 advantage.

L.A. controlled 51.9 per cent of the possession across the first half, but Vancouver outshot the visitors 9-3, and 2-0 in on-target shots.

Takaoka wasn't challenged until the 51st minute when Mateusz Bogusz fired a right-footed attempt from the centre of the box. The Japanese 'keeper calmly plucked the ball out of mid-air for the stop.

He had to work harder in the 60th minute when L.A.'s star offensive piece Denis Bouanga got a breakaway and sprinted toward the Vancouver net. Takaoka came up above the six-yard box to challenge and caught the shot in the left shoulder, sending it out of play.

The 'Caps added to their tally in the 68th minute when Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe threw the ball in to Gauld, who charged forward and put it into the L.A. net off Segura's foot.

LAFC pushed in the second half, outshooting the home side 14-4 over the frame.

The Whitecaps celebrated the victory by singing "Stand By Me" with the announced crowd of 20,695 after the final whistle.

