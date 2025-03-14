VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have loaned up-and-coming goalkeeper Max Anchor to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC through the 2025 season.

The 'Caps announced the move Friday with sporting director Axel Schuster saying in a release that it's "an excellent opportunity" for Anchor to "push himself in a new environment as he progresses to the next steps in his career."

The 20-year-old netminder from Burnaby, B.C., came up through the Whitecaps academy and signed a pre-contract with the Major Leauge Soccer club as a homegrown player in May 2022.

He was just 17 when he made his first MLS start on May 5, 2022, while on a short-term call-up after health and safety protocols forced Vancouver's other goalkeepers to the sidelines.

Anchor and the short-handed squad dropped a 2-1 decision to Charlotte FC in North Carolina.

He's since started 38 games for Whitecaps FC 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro league, making 129 saves, earning six clean sheets and becoming team captain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.