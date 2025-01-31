VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday, a club in England's League Championship.

The club announced the transfer Friday, saying in a release that the 32-year-old Scot is returning to England with the goal of once again playing in the Premier League.

He previously played six seasons with Southampton FC, including five in the Premier League.

Vancouver did not disclose the transfer fee that came with the deal.

Armstrong joined the 'Caps as a designated player in September, signing a contract through 2026. He made just 10 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

"Although I was only in Vancouver for a short time, I am extremely grateful for the kindness I received from the club and the fans,” he said in a release.

“I am also so thankful to have been a part of one of the best groups of people I have ever met. I will of course miss the beautiful city, but more importantly, I will miss the people in it. I will continue to support the team from afar and wish them nothing but success for the future.”

Armstrong's departure leaves yet another hole in the Whitecaps' offence ahead of the Major League Soccer season.

The club parted ways with striker Fafa Piccault following last year's campaign. The 33-year-old Haitian international was third on the team in goals but did not see his option picked up and is set to play for Inter Miami this season.

The Whitecaps also transferred forward Deiber Caicedo to a Colombian club, and said goodbye to Canadian midfielder Ryan Raposo, Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schopf and American goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

Some of those roster spots may be filled before the season begins, hinted Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

"We have a talented group preparing for the new season and everyone at the club believes in the objectives we set at the start of the year," he said in a release. "We are continuing to pursue new additions and this move opens up additional possibilities to use either of the league’s roster construction models, and we will use this opportunity to decide how to get the best from all available options.”

The team is currently holding pre-season training in Marbella, Spain.

The Whitecaps' first game of 2024 will come on Feb. 20 when the team visits Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa to kick off a two-legged CONCACAF Champions League matchup. Vancouver will play its first MLS game of the year on Feb. 23 when it visits the Timbers before hosting Saprissa on Feb. 27. The 'Caps will hold their home opener when the L.A. Galaxy visit on March 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.