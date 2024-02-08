LANGFORD, B.C. — Damir Kreilach had his first goal as a Vancouver Whitecaps player in a 1-1 draw against Mexican side Tigres UANL in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup at Starlight Stadium on Wednesday.

Kreilac's goal came in the 32nd minute with an assist from striker Brian White.

Defender Luis Martins whipped in a deep cross to White who nodded the ball into Kreilach's path, slotting it away past Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

Kreilach, 34, spent much of the 2023 season dealing with the after effects of a back injury picked up in 2022 and was limited to four goals and one assist in 27 games.

French striker André-Pierre Gignac scored a free kick in the 88th minute to tie the game.

White thought he had doubled the lead early in the second half after converting a failed clearance by a Tigres player, but it was ruled out by video replay for an offside.

The second leg will take place at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico on Feb. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.