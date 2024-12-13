The owners of the Vancouver Whitecaps - Greg Kerfoot, Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett and Steve Nash - announced Friday that they have initiated the process to sell the club.

Speaking on behalf of the ownership group, Kerfoot released the following statement:

“Our group have been committed to transforming our local soccer club into a significant contributor to our community. It is gratifying to see how meaningful the Whitecaps have become to so many, and to have been able to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and thriving soccer community in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and beyond. The passionate MLS supporters, Academy development teams and players, the thousands of kids who attend camps, and the groups we support in nurturing the game in so many places have all proven out our belief in Vancouver as a first-class soccer market. The future of the Vancouver Whitecaps is bright.”

The current ownership formed in 2008 with goal of securing entry into MLS. Kerfoot acquired the Whitecaps in 2002.

The ownership group has retained Goldman Sachs to advise on sale and transition options.

Don Garber, commissioner of MLS, said the following:

“The Vancouver Whitecaps would not be where they are today without the vision and commitment of this exceptional ownership group. The Whitecaps are a terrific club in a world-class city. On behalf of everyone at Major League Soccer, I want to thank them for their tremendous contributions and look forward to working with them to identify new ownership for the club.”