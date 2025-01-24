VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Canadian forward Jayden Nelson ahead of the Major League Soccer season.

The 'Caps announced the move Friday, saying the 22-year-old athlete from Brampton, Ont., has agreed to a contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.

Nelson comes to Vancouver from Norwegian club Rosenborg where he contributed eight goals and nine assists across 44 appearances.

The five-foot-nine, 160-pound Nelson came up through the Toronto FC academy and signed with the MLS team in January 2020. He made 50 appearances for TFC, scoring one goal and providing three assists across all competitions, before being transferred to Rosenborg in February 2023.

Nelson has made five appearances for the Canadian men's national team, including during the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup where he scored in the country's 4-2 victory over Cuba in group play.

The Whitecaps are currently holding training camp in Marbella, Spain, and are set to play their first game of the year on Feb. 20 when they visit Costa Rican side Saprissa in CONCACAF Champions League action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.