VANCOUVER — On a night of celebration, the Vancouver Whitecaps endured their fair share of challenges as they played to a 0-0 draw against Austin FC on Saturday at BC Place.

With 32,465 fans on hand for the Whitecaps’ 50th anniversary match — a team record for the Whitecaps’ MLS era — the club settled for a second straight draw to bring their record to 5-2-3 for the year, while snapping a two-game winning streak for Austin (4-3-4).

The Whitecaps entered Saturday's game holding a 4-1-1 edge in six meetings against Austin since the visitors joined MLS in 2021, and were 3-0-0 at BC Place.

The two Western Conference sides will square off again at Q2 stadium on Aug. 31.

Whitecaps striker Brian White’s goal-scoring streak was snapped at four games.

In the first half, Vancouver was forced to deal with an injury and a couple of video replays that didn’t go their way.

The tone was set in the 19th minute, when an apparent goal by captain Ryan Gauld was called back after a hand ball was identified before the shot.

In the 38th minute, Whitecaps midfielder Sam Adekugbe left the game with a left calf injury. The team played down a man for five minutes before Ryan Raposo subbed in.

With the Whitecaps pressing just before halftime, the officials went back to the replay to check a possible penalty by Alex Ring on Fafa Picault inside the box. Ultimately, it was determined that no penalty kick would be awarded.

Instead, Picault and Austin defender Guilherme Biro were both shown yellow cards for poor sportsmanship, and a skirmish ensued between the two sides as they headed to their locker rooms, leading to a yellow card for Austin captain Sebastian Driussi.

By halftime, the home side had controlled the run of the play, with a 3-1 edge in shots on goal, but had nothing to show for its efforts against an Austin side that had posted clean sheets in its last two outings.

The yellow cards kept coming in the second half, as White was cautioned in the 46th minute after a foul on Jhojan Valencia.

The Whitecaps continued to dominate possession and get chances in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver dove to get a hand on a point-blank shot by Raposo, then Alessandro Schopf fired the rebound just wide.

In the 77th minute, Gauld danced to the top of the box, but fired just over the net. Then in stoppage time, Stuver pulled down a loose ball from a crowd just in front of the goal line.

NOTES: Earlier this week, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim officially proclaimed May 4 as Whitecaps FC 50th Anniversary Day. The club was also recognized at the Legislature by the Province of British Columbia. More than 100 alumni from across the Whitecaps’ five-decade history were welcomed to the pitch ahead of the opening kickoff.

UP NEXT: As part of an eight-game schedule in May, the Whitecaps will hit the road next week. They’ll begin their defence of the Canadian Championship against Cavalry FC on Tuesday, then return to MLS action next Saturday against LAFC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.