The Vancouver Whitecaps have fired head coach Vanni Sartini, it was announced Monday.

The Whitecaps placed eighth in the MLS Western Conference this season and advanced to Round One of the playoffs with a 5-0 drubbing of the Portland Timbers in the wildcard round before being eliminated by LAFC. Vancouver has also won three consecutive Canadian Championships with Sartini at the helm, though they have not advanced past the opening round of the MLS playoffs.

“We are incredibly grateful to Vanni,” Whitecaps FC sporting director and chief executive officer Axel Schuster said in a news release. “Since arriving in Vancouver six years ago, Vanni gave his all to this club and city. He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way. I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.

“I took my time with this decision, and it was not taken lightly. We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy. We have started the process to find our next head coach as we look to take the next step and build a championship contender in MLS, as well as continental tournaments.”

“For the last three years and three months, it has been an absolute honour to be the head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps FC,” said Sartini in the same release. "I will always be grateful to Axel Schuster and ownership for entrusting me to be the technical lead of this club in such an important time. I will also always remember with fondness the successes on the field, but what I will cherish the most is the memories of my relationship with the fans, players, staff, and the community. Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart and my wife’s heart. Andiamo!”

The Florence, Italy native joined the Whitecaps in 2019 under head coach Marc Dos Santos. Sartini took the reigns after Dos Santos was fired in August of 2021, originally on an interim basis. He was later appointed full-time head coach in November of that year.

More to come.