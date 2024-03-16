FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian White and a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps scored three goals in the first half and beat Dallas 3-1 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (2-0-1) has won two straight while Dallas (1-3-0) has lost three in a row.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Mathías Laborda tapped a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. White assisted on the goal and then scored on a header about four minutes later.

Sebastian Lletget's header-goal in the 40th minute pulled Dallas within 2-1. About two minutes later, Ryan Raposo played a cross to Fafá Picault, who headed the ball in front of the six-yard box and it bounced past diving goalkeeper Maarten Paes from just inside the left post to make it 3-1.

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver.

