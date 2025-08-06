Thomas Muller has officially touched down in Vancouver.

The Whitecaps announced the signing of the 35-year-old Bayern Munich icon on Wednesday through 2026.

Muller will play under a standard contract for the remainder of the current season and transition to a Designated Player for 2026. To sign Muller, the team needed to acquire his discovery rights from FC Cincinnati for a package worth $400,000 in General Allocation Money.

“Thomas is a world-class player – the ultimate Raumdeuter 'interpreter of space' – known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement,” Whitecaps technical director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team. Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership – a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver.”

A native of Weilheim i.OB, Muller is a product of the Bayern academy, first joining the club in 2000 as an 11-year-old. He made his senior debut for the team in 2008.

Muller would go on to make 503 Bundesliga appearances across 17 seasons, scoring 150 goals. With Bayern, Muller won 13 league titles, six DFB-Pokals and Champions League crowns in 2013 and 2020. He wrapped up his time with the team at this summer's Club World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship,” Muller said in a statement. “I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win. I’ve had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sørensen, and now I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs.”

Internationally, Muller was capped 131 times by Germany from 2010 to 2024, scoring 45 goals. He appeared at four World Cups and four Euros. After winning the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the 2010 World Cup, Muller was a member of the Germany team that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.