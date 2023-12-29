The Vancouver Whitecaps bolstered their midfield on Friday with the addition of Damir Kreilach.

Kreilach, 34, spent the past six seasons with Real Salt Lake where he served as captain for the past two.

"We are very pleased to welcome Damir and his family to our club and city,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “Everybody in MLS knows what Damir brings to the table. He is an experienced player, a competitor, and a leader. In our conversations with Damir, we could feel his hunger for another opportunity where he can bring his best skills and compete for some big goals. He is driven to help bring success to Vancouver.”

A native of Vukovar, Croatia, Kreilach spent 11 seasons in Europe with Croatian side Rijeka and Union Berlin before moving to Utah in 2018.

An All-Star in 2021, Kreilach has 47 goals and 18 assists over six MLS seasons and 56 goals and 25 assists across all competitions with RSL.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge and be a part of Vancouver Whitecaps FC," Kreilach said. "There is a lot of work ahead and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity. I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates, coaches, staff and all the supporters. I can't wait to get started!"

Internationally, Kreilach was capped at the under-19 and under-21 levels by Croatia.