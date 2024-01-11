The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the signing of Haiti winger Fabrice-Jean "Fafa" Picault on Thursday.

The deal is for the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

Picault, 32, spent last season with Nashville SC, scoring five times in 19 league appearances.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fafà to Vancouver,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “Fafà has been a consistently strong attacking player throughout his time in MLS. Not only that, but he brings tremendous character to our team. His experience and ability to bring a different dimension to our attack will be invaluable as we navigate our biggest season in MLS yet."

Born in New York City, Picault has 195 games of MLS experience over seven seasons with Nashville, Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union. He's scored 48 league goals and added 23 assists.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join Vancouver, as I truly believe in the potential of the team and what can be accomplished this year,” Picault said in a statement. “I’m excited to play for [head coach] Vanni [Sartini], and in this new setting, in front of amazing fans. With the combination of experience, hunger, and plenty of youth still in my legs, I feel this can potentially be one of my best seasons in MLS.”

Internationally, Picault was capped twice in friendlies by the United States, but reclassified for Haiti in 2023 for whom he was eligible through his parents. Picault made five appearances for Haiti in 2023 and was a member of their Gold Cup squad.