VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed homegrown midfielder Liam Mackenzie to a Major League Soccer contract.

The deal, announced Tuesday, runs through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.

Mackenzie made his MLS debut on March 22 when Vancouver dropped a 3-1 decision to the Chicago Fire.

The 18-year-old from Comox, B.C., joined the club's academy system when he was 13 and signed his first professional contract with Whitecaps FC 2 in April 2024.

He had two goals and three assists in 24 appearances with WFC2 and was selected to the 2024 MLS NEXT all-star game.

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster says Mackenzie is a young player with a good mentality who continues to progress with the club.

"Liam has a fantastic work rate and has adapted well to every level he has stepped up to," Schuster said in a release. "We look forward to helping him move forward into this next stage in his career."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.