VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up a pair of midfielders, signing J.C. Ngando and Ralph Priso to new contracts.

The 'Caps announced the deals Wednesday, both of which run through the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Vancouver picked up Priso, a 22-year-old Toronto FC Academy product, in a trade with the Colorado Rapids in February.

He saw action in 20 games across all competitions for the 'Caps last season, registering a pair of assists.

The Whitecaps selected Ngando, 25, fifth overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

The Cameroon-born midfielder spent last season on loan with USL Championship team Las Vegas Lights FC, where he started all 38 of his appearances and had two goals and five assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.