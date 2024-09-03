The Vancouver Whitecaps have once again turned to Scotland to fill a Designated Player spot.

The team announced the signing of Tartan Army midfielder Stuart Armstrong through on Tuesday.

Armstrong, 32, spent the past six seasons with Southampton.

“He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate. In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team’s overall attack."

A native of Inverness, Armstrong is a product of the Dundee United academy and made his senior debut in 2010. After four-plus seasons with the Terrors, Armstrong signed for Celtic in 2014. With the Bhoys, Armstrong won four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, claiming a domestic treble on two occasions.

Joining Saints in 2018, Armstrong made 139 Premier League appearances, scoring 16 times. He helped the team earn promotion from the Championship last season.

"I am extremely happy to be here in Vancouver and begin this new chapter of my career in MLS,” Armstrong said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to live in such a beautiful and unique city. We look forward to enjoying our time ahead. Go ‘Caps!”

Internationally, Armstrong has been capped 51 times by Scotland and was a member of the squad at Euro 2024.

He now joins Aberdeen native Ryan Gauld in the Vancouver midfield.