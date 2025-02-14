VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have free agent goalkeeper Adrían Zendejas to a contract, the Major League Soccer club announced Friday.

The contract runs through 2025 with a club option for 2026 pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

The 29-year-old from Chula Vista, Calif., spent last season with Swedish side Skovde AIK, starting 27 matches and keeping seven clean sheets.

He has made 136 career professional appearances in the United States and Sweden with 43 shutouts.

He has previous MLS experience with Minnesota United, Nashville SC, and Sporting Kansas City. He was on the bench for Kansas City's 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup final.

Zendejas joins a goaltending crew in Vancouver that includes Japanese starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and homegrown 'keepers Isaac Boehmer of Penticton, B.C., and Max Anchor of Surrey, B.C.

“Adrían has a wealth of experiences from across the league, has the right mentality, and brings additional competition to our goalkeeper group,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "He immediately fit in with the entire team and we are pleased to officially welcome him to our club and city.”

The Whitecaps play the first leg of their first-round CONCACAF Champions Cup tie with Deportivo Saprissa next Thursday in Costa Rica, with the return leg on Feb. 27 in Vancouver. They kick off their MLS season Feb. 23 at Portland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.