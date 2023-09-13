Make it a third Canada international headed to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

On the heels of Richie Laryea coming aboard and Sam Adekugbe rejoining the team, the Vancouver Sun's JJ Adams reports the team is signing free-agent winger Junior Hoilett.

Breaking news 🚨: Sources with knowledge of the situation say a third #CanMNT international will be joining #VWFC.



Junior Hoilett 🇨🇦



Out of contract with Reading, he’ll join the Caps before the roster freeze Friday. Not DP/TAM, brings a ton of experience and offence. Caps 📈 — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) September 13, 2023

Hoilett will sign on for the remainder of the season on a standard contract ahead of Friday's roster freeze.

The 33-year-old Brampton, Ont. native had spent the past 11 seasons in the United Kingdom. Most recently, Hoilett finished up a two-year stint at Reading. He appeared in 34 Championship games for the Royals last season, scoring once.

Prior to his time at Reading, Hoilett spent time at Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers. A product of the Blackburn Rovers academy, Hoilett has appeared in 161 Premier League games over his career, scoring 17 goals.

Internationally, Hoilett has been capped 59 times by the CanMNT since his senior debut in 2015 and was a member of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With eight games remaining in the season, the Whitecaps currently sit sixth in the Western Conference on 38 points, five points clear of Austin FC in 10th. The team is looking to qualify for the playoffs for just the third time in seven seasons.

They return to action on Saturday with a visit to Toronto FC.