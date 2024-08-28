VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are heading back to the Canadian Championship final after defeating Pacific FC 1-0 on Tuesday.

The two-time defending champion 'Caps came into the back half of the two-legged aggregate semifinal up thanks to a 1-0 away decision on July 10.

Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld once again played hero, scoring the game's lone goal in the 11th minute.

Vancouver goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer stopped al three on-target shots he faced, while Emil Gazdov made six saves for Canadian Premier League club Pacific.

The 'Caps will battle fellow Major League Soccer side Toronto FC when the tournament's finale is held at BC Place on Sept. 25.

TFC edged Forge FC of the CPL 1-0 in the second half of their semifinal earlier on Tuesday.

After a flurry of early chances, Vancouver opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Striker Brian White got a shot off from near the penalty spot, only to see Gazdov punch the chance away. Gauld picked up the rebound and sent the ball sailing under the crossbar to make it 1-0.

The goal was his 11th across all competitions this season.

Gauld — who was called up to Scotland's national team earlier on Tuesday — now leads the 'Caps in all-time Canadian Championship goals with five.

An injury just moments later cut the celebration short for the announced crowd of 10,966.

White dropped to the turf in the 12th minute after taking a ball to the face. He spent several minutes on the ground being treated by trainers before getting up and walking directly to the locker room without assistance. Damir Kreilach was brought in as a concussion substitution.

Pacific's best chance of the first half came in the 44th minute off a Vancouver turnover.

Dario Zanatta picked up the ball and powered down the field before sending a long shot on net. Boehmer dove to make a stop at the far post.

The Whitecaps had five on-target shots across the first half, while Pacific registered one.

The visitors' offence came on in the second half. Zanatta came close once again in the 68th minute when he stepped around his check and unleashed a blast from the side of the net. Boehmer dropped to his knees and gobbled up the rolling shot to preserve the clean sheet.

The Whitecaps nearly doubled their advantage in the 79th minute when Gazdov punched Ryan Raposo's shot out of the air and Kreilach got his head on the rebound, sending the ball glancing off the post.

With less than five minutes on the clock, substitute Adonijah Reid sent a ball across the Vancouver goalmouth, but couldn't quite connect with Kunle Dada-Luke for a tap in.

NEXT UP

Pacific will be get back to their CPL schedule Friday when they face Forge FC in Hamilton. The 'Caps will return to MLS play Saturday when they visit Austin FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.