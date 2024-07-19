VANCOUVER — After making it look easy the last few games, head coach Vanni Sartini expects things will get harder for the Vancouver Whitecaps as the race for the Major League Soccer playoffs heats up.

The Whitecaps, who host the Houston Dynamo Saturday night at BC Place Stadium, are unbeaten in their last five MLS games (4-0-1) and six (5-0-1) across all competitions. Vancouver has outscored its opponents 16-7 during that stretch.

The Whitecaps (11-7-5) sit fourth in the Western Conference with games in hand over two of the teams ahead of them in the standings. With seven of Vancouver's final 11 games at home, Sartini believes his team can finish in the top four.

"For sure you’re going to finish in the top four if we play like this," he said. “But it’s hard.

"Everything counts. Everyone wants to go to the playoffs, and everyone comes here with the knife between their teeth."

The Whitecaps defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Wednesday to improve their home record to 5-3-2. It was Vancouver's third consecutive home win and Sartini liked the way his team controlled most of the game.

"Because (when we are) away, we sometimes have to put on our humble suit and be less in change of the game," he said.

"We have a high-quality roster. I’m happy that everyone is giving critical contributions to the team."

It’s been a roller-coaster season for Vancouver. The Whitecaps opened the campaign with a 5-2-3 record and flirted with first place in the West. They then struggled through an eight-game stretch when the team went 2-5-1 and dropped into the ninth and final playoff spot with 25 points.

Defender Ranko Veselinovic said a 2-0 loss in Portland on June 22 was a turning point.

"We spoke after that game," said the Serbian, who is playing in his fifth season in Vancouver. “It was a really rough point in the season for us. We had to sit together to talk a lot.

"We changed a little bit our attitude in games, how we approach games, how we start games. We started to bring our lines a little bit higher up the field. We’re now on the front foot and we are scoring easier goals."

Over the last few games, the Whitecaps have been able to break up their opponent’s possession while moving the ball more efficiently on offence.

"We were good in the last two games switching the point of attack," said Veselinovic. "We have a lot of space and we have guys on the side who can create something."

Houston, which sits eighth in the West with 34 points, is also riding a hot streak.

The Dynamo (9-7-7) scored in the 86th minute Wednesday to defeat San Jose 1-0 on the road. Houston has just one loss in the last nine matches (4-1-4) and has scored 18 goals over that stretch.

The Dynamo recorded their fifth clean sheet of the season against San Jose and did not give up a shot on goal.

Only four points separate Vancouver and Houston in the standings. Both teams have played 23 games.

"We need to start the game aggressive," said Veselinovic. "Houston is a good team, and they know how to play. We need to answer them.

"The key is not allowing them to have big spells of possession. We also need to continue scoring from chances like we did in the last few games."

HOUSTON DYNAMO (9-7-7) at VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (11-7-5)

BC Place Stadium, Saturday 7:30 p.m. PDT

PRIDE MATCH: The Whitecaps will host ’Caps & Queens Drag Happy Hour outside of BC Place before the club’s 11th Anniversary Pride Match.

FABULOUS FAFA: Forward Fafa Picault has three goals in his last five MLS matches. He has six goals and three assists this season.

RAISING THE BAR: Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has a career high five goal contributions with two goals and three assists.

INJURY REPORT: Defender Tristan Blackmon remains out with a groin strain.

KEEPING BUSY: The Whitecaps don’t play an MLS game again until they host LAFC Aug. 24, but the team will stay busy. Wrexham, the Welsh football club part owned by Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds, plays a friendly at BC Place Stadium July 27, then Vancouver plays LAFC on the road in a Leagues Cup match Aug. 3. The Whitecaps host Tijuana in another Leagues Cup match Aug. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024