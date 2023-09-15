Sergio Cordova is headed back to Europe.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the transfer of the 26-year-old Venezuela striker to Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor on Friday.

“Over the past couple weeks, there’s been increased interest in Sergio from clubs abroad, which is credit to him," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "We received an offer from Alanyaspor that matched what we were looking for and it was also an opportunity that Sergio was interested in pursuing. We are thankful for his service at the club and wish Sergio all the best in the future."

Cordova, who joined the Whitecaps from German side Augsburg last February, made 26 appearances for the team, scoring four goals and adding an assist.

A native of Calabozo, Cordova has been capped 15 times by the Venezuela senior team.

The MLS roster freeze is set for 8pm ET on Friday night.

The Whitecaps are next in action on Saturday night when they visit Toronto FC at BMO Field.