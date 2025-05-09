An all-time Major League Soccer great is back in the game.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports FC Cincinnati is finalizing a deal with Kei Kamara.

The 40-year-old Sierra Leone forward is the second-leading scorer in MLS history with 147, behind only Chris Wondolowski (171).

Kamara spent last season with Los Angeles FC, appearing in 27 league games and scoring three goals.

Cincinnati will be Kamara's 12th different MLS team, having previously spent time with LAFC, Chicago Fire, CF Montreal, Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids, Vancouver Whitecaps, New England Revolution, Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City, Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes.

A two-time All-Star, Kamara has won the U.S. Open Cup on two occasions.

Internationally, the Cal State Dominguez Hills product has been capped 42 times by Sierra Leone, scoring seven goals.

Kamara's next MLS game would be his 446th with only three players - Nick Rimando (514), Kyle Beckerman (498) and Dax McCarty (488) having played more.