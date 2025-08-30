BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler scored back-to-back goals to help Real Madrid rally for a 2-1 win over Mallorca and make it three wins in as many games in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s team saw three newcomers make key plays in the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mallorca struck first when Vedat Muriqi muscled Dean Huijsen out of the way to reach a corner kick by Pablo Torre, redirecting the cross with the back of his shoulder past Thibaut Courtois in the 18th minute.

The 20-year-old Huijsen played a part in leveling in the 37th. The new Madrid central defender headed a cross from a set piece across the goalmouth for Güler to smash home.

Vinícius only needed another minute to put Madrid in front after Mallorca lost the ball in midfield. The Brazil forward had room to romp forward before cutting back to his left foot and firing in his second goal of the campaign.

Mallorca pressed for the equalizer in an open second half. Midfielder Sergi Darder came close to delivering a ball for a teammate in front of the goal, only for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid in June, to slide in and disrupt his pass.

Madrid’s new left back Álvaro Carreras then did well to turn toward the goal and stretch his leg to block a blistering, goal-bound strike by Samu Costa.

Kylian Mbappé, who had scored three goals in the first two rounds, had two goals waived off for offside.

Alexander-Arnold started as right back for Madrid, after he had been replaced in the starting 11 by Dani Carvajal in the last round of games. Rodrygo, rumored to possibly be on the move to the Premier League, came on for Vinícius in the second half.

Atletico draws again to stay winless

Atletico Madrid’s frustration deepened after Diego Simeone’s side drew 1-1 at Alaves to remain winless this season.

Atletico was already having its worst start to La Liga in 14 seasons under Simeone after it lost 2-1 at Espanyol and drew 1-1 at home with promoted Elche.

The stumble at Alaves will send Atletico into the international break with two points out of a possible nine, and that after the club spent big this summer to revamp a squad with hopes of challenging for trophies.

Giuliano Simeone scored for Atletico in the seventh minute, using his speed to scramble the ball past two defenders and fire home a deflected shot.

But Atletico’s usually vaunted defense again let the lead slip.

Carlos Vicente equalized for host Alaves in the 14th from the penalty spot after Alexander Sorloth fouled Nahuel Tenaglia in the area.

Other results

Oviedo beat Real Sociedad 1-0 for its first victory since returning to the first division with Leander Dendoncker scoring in the first half.

Sevilla beat Girona 2-0 to keep the Catalan team bottom of the table with three losses.

