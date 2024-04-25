Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk addressed reports of the club's interest in Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as the successor to Jurgen Klopp, saying that he appears to have the qualities needed at Anfield.

The Netherlands centre-back spoke to Dutch outlet Viaplay in the wake of the Reds' 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby.

"I find it hard to answer, of course, but I think Arne Slot is, perhaps, one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment," the 32-year-old van Dijk said. "I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach. Only I think from what I read and hear is that it's still far from being completed. We shall see."

Slot has emerged as a top candidate for Liverpool in recent days with perceived first-choice, former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, choosing to stay with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

A native of Bergentheim, Slot is currently in his third season at Feyenoord, having led the club to an Eredivisie crown last season.